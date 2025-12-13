QCS, Acibadem Strengthen International Health Collaboration

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Acibadem Healthcare Group in Istanbul, marking a significant step towards enhancing international collaboration and exchanging expertise in cancer awareness, prevention, and patient care.

The agreement was signed by Adviser to QCS, Mustafa Erogut and Member of the Board of Directors of Acibadem Group Dr. Mohannad Adnan.

The two-year agreement includes scientific and community programmes that contribute to improving the level of awareness and healthcare provided to patients in both Qatar and Türkiye.

The MoU includes joint awareness campaigns, the launch of support programmes for patients and their families, and the organisation of conferences and workshops for medical professionals to enhance their skills and keep abreast of the latest developments in oncology. The agreement also outlines opportunities to offer free or subsidised health screening programmes, jointly organised by QCS and Acibadem, which support early detection efforts and improve the overall quality of healthcare services available to patients. “The visit of the Qatar Cancer Society delegation to the Acibadem Group included a comprehensive introductory tour of the group's medical facilities, where the delegation was briefed on the latest technologies used in cancer diagnosis and treatment.

They also learned about the psychological support systems for patients and the early screening services. The delegation additionally visited the Training and Skills Development Centre for healthcare providers at Acibadem University, as well as the Research Centre.

On this occasion, Adviser to the Qatar Cancer Society, Dr. Mohannad Adnan stated:“The signing of this MoU reaffirms our mission to raise awareness about cancer, its prevention, and the importance of early detection.

It also reflects our ongoing efforts to provide financial, psychological, and community support to patients, survivors, and their families, in addition to contributing to professional development and scientific research in the field of cancer.”

For his part, Member of the Board of Directors of Acibadem Group, Mustafa Erogut said:“We are delighted to welcome the Qatar Cancer Society delegation, and we look forward to building a sustainable partnership that contributes to advancing cancer treatment services and providing the latest medical technologies to patients across the region. We remain committed to sharing our global expertise with our partners to strengthen the future of healthcare.”