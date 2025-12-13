403
Greek farmers protest nationwide, block Thessaloniki port
(MENAFN) Farmers in Greece brought the Thessaloniki Port to a standstill on Friday, using tractors, agricultural vehicles, and buses to protest delays in state aid and rising production costs, according to reports.
The convoy, accompanied by blaring horns, black flags, and symbolic coffins, arrived at the port’s main passenger entrance under the watch of a substantial police presence.
Later in the evening, farmers reached Larissa with tractors and left bales of hay outside lawmakers’ offices, insisting they would not enter negotiations unless the government committed to addressing issues related to production costs, local media reported.
Protest participants are expected to decide on next steps during general assemblies and a nationwide meeting of blockade representatives scheduled for Saturday at noon in Nikaia, near Larissa.
In previous demonstrations, farmers have occasionally blocked highways, airports, and border crossings. Their demands focus on the release of delayed state aid and the implementation of measures to lower high agricultural production expenses.
