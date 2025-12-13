Lionel Messi Meets KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan During His GOAT Tour

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 13 (IANS) Bollywood actor and Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, along with his younger son AbRam Khan, met Lionel Messi here at the Salt Lake Stadium amid the football icon's GOAT Tour.

Argentina's World Cup-winning captain, Messi, arrived in Kolkata for his three-day visit to India starting Saturday. He was greeted by thousands of fans at the airport late at night, with many more gathering outside his hotel. Alongside Messi, World Cup winner Rodrygo de Paul and Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez are also part of the entourage on the GOAT Tour.

Lionel Messi unveiled his 70-foot statue virtually in Lake Town, erected close to the clock tower in Sribhumi, with Suarez and Rodrygo in attendance at the event hosted by Minister Sujit Bose. The legendary footballer expressed his gratitude with 'Muchas Gracias', meaning 'Thank you very much', before resuming his speech in Spanish.

Soon after the statue unveiling, Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam Khan were seen meeting Messi as the football icon greeted the actor with a wide smile.

Sanjeev Goenka, who owns Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Lucknow Super Giants franchises, also met Messi and presented the legendary footballer with a 'Sa Re Ga Ma Legends' caravan.

Goenka shared a picture of him with Messi on his X handle, writing“#LionelMessi... the milestones, the magic, the mastery. And then you meet him and realise the humility is the real headline. An absolute privilege.”

Messi views the trip as a return to familiar territory. His most recent game in India was played here in 2011, when he helped Argentina defeat Venezuela 1-0 in a FIFA international friendly.

Messi will be in India till December 15 as part of a busy trip that will see him visit four different locations. Having concluded his Kolkata leg of the tour, the footballer will now fly to Hyderabad.

After guiding Inter Miami to their first Major League Soccer title earlier this week, the 48th trophy of his remarkable career, he arrives fresh from yet another career milestone.