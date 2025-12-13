403
Authorities in DR Congo stresses national forces remain resolute
(MENAFN) Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo sought to calm public concern on Friday, stressing that national forces remain resolute despite the deteriorating humanitarian and security conditions in the country’s east following the fall of Uvira.
Justice Minister Guillaume Ngefa delivered the message shortly after armed M23 elements took control of the strategic commercial center in South Kivu, close to the Burundian border, reportedly without encountering opposition.
During consultations with ambassadors and diplomatic representatives, Ngefa conveyed the government’s strong condemnation of the renewed surge in violence and unrest.
He underscored the state’s firm commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and affirmed that efforts were underway to reclaim Uvira, which he described as a city of strategic importance that would return to government control.
“Faced with this situation, the Congolese government has a clear and responsible position. First, we will not surrender. The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, supported by allied forces, are reorganizing and repositioning themselves to defend the integrity of the territory. The battle to liberate South Kivu is not over,” said Ngefa.
The surge in clashes across several areas of South Kivu comes only days after President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame concluded a peace and economic accord intended to halt hostilities in eastern Congo.
Since that agreement, tensions have resurfaced, with opposing claims emerging from both sides, each accusing the other of breaching the ceasefire provisions outlined in a peace framework facilitated by the United States, according to reports.
