Trump faces lawsuit by preservationists over White House ballroom construction
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is facing a lawsuit from preservationists seeking to halt the construction of a new White House ballroom, a project that has already led to the complete demolition of the East Wing.
The legal action, filed in federal court, names Trump, the National Parks Service, the Interior Department, the General Services Administration, and the heads of these agencies as defendants.
“The White House is arguably the most evocative building in our country and a globally recognized symbol of our powerful American ideals. As the organization charged with protecting places where our history happened, the National Trust was compelled to file this case,” said Carol Quillen, president of the preservation group.
She added, “Submitting the project to the National Capital Planning Commission for review protects the iconic historic features of the White House campus as it evolves. Inviting comments from the American people signals respect and helps ensure a lasting legacy that befits a government of the people, by the people, for the people."
The lawsuit claims that Trump violated the National Capital Planning Act by starting construction without submitting the plans to the National Capital Planning Commission and argues that the project lacked the environmental review required under the National Environmental Policy Act.
It further contends that the president exceeded his constitutional authority by initiating the large-scale project without prior congressional approval.
“No president is legally allowed to tear down portions of the White House without any review whatsoever—not President Trump, not President Biden, and not anyone else,” the 47-page complaint states.
“And no president is legally allowed to construct a ballroom on public property without giving the public the opportunity to weigh in. President Trump’s efforts to do so should be immediately halted, and work on the Ballroom Project should be paused until the Defendants complete the required reviews," it adds.
A White House spokesperson defended the project, saying Trump “has full legal authority to modernize, renovate, and beautify the White House – just like all of his predecessors did.”
