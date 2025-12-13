403
US Powerball Jackpot Reaches One Billion Dollars
(MENAFN) The Powerball lottery jackpot in the United States has surged to $1 billion for the second occasion in 2025, making Saturday night’s drawing one of the most significant prizes in the history of the game, according to a report Friday by a news agency.
Lottery authorities stated that the jackpot includes a lump-sum cash option of $457.7 million before taxes, offering an alternative to the annuity paid over multiple decades. If claimed, the prize would rank as the seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball history.
The news agency noted that the jackpot expanded after 41 consecutive drawings without a winning ticket, matching the longest winless streak in the game’s record.
This streak echoes a similar run that concluded in April 2024, when a ticket purchased in Oregon won a $1.3 billion jackpot.
The Powerball jackpot previously exceeded $1 billion on September 6, when a $1.787 billion prize was split between tickets sold in Missouri and Texas.
That particular drawing marked the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history, trailing only the $2.04 billion prize claimed in November 2022, which remains the largest lottery jackpot ever worldwide.
Powerball tickets are priced at $2 and are available in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
