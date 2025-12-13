523 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs Functional in J&K

Srinagar- The Union Ministry of AYUSH has said that Jammu & Kashmir has 523 functional Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

It also said that no such centre has been approved or functional in the Union Territory of Ladakh under the National Ayush Mission (NAM).

As per official details tabled in the Lok Sabha, J&K according to KNO has a total of 523 approved Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, all of which are functional.

In contrast, Ladakh has zero approved and zero functional centres under the scheme.

Under the Integrated Ayush Hospitals (IAH) component, J&K has six approved units located in Kishtwar, Kupwara, Bilawar (Kathua), Kulgam, Samba and Gadi Garh, each with capacities ranging from 10 to 50 beds.