SKUAST-K Scientist Receives Farmer of the Year Award

By Muhammad Mudassir

Srinagar- Dr Sajjad U. Akbar Wani has been conferred the Farmer of the Year Award 2025 for 'significant contributions to modern agriculture and technological advancement in farming'.

The MFoI (Millionaire Farmer of India) Awards were organised by Krishi Jagran and presented at the three-day event, held from December 7 to 9 at ICAR–IARI, Pusa, New Delhi.

Dr Wani, an agricultural scientist and environmental researcher from Kashmir, is known for his work in promoting sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices in the region. A gold medallist and recipient of a UNO award, he has been associated with Bundelkhand University Jhansi, Vikram University, Vinayaka Mission University Salem, MAANU Hyderabad, and the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), where he has served as a research scholar and agripreneur incubator.

His efforts focus on organic farming, water conservation, and sustainable land-use strategies adapted to Kashmir's ecological conditions. Dr Wani has also contributed to environmental research, including documenting breeding records of migratory species in the region's wetlands, and has represented India at international forums such as the CMS COP13 conference on migratory species conservation.