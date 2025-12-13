403
Putin announces new Russian investment projects in Turkmenistan
(MENAFN) Russia is looking to move forward with additional investment initiatives in Turkmenistan, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday while speaking at an international forum focused on peace and trust in Ashgabat, according to reports.
Pointing to strong economic momentum, Putin stated: "Over the first 10 months of 2025, trade turnover has already increased by 35%, noticeably exceeding the growth rate for the entire preceding year. Russian companies are committed to launching new investment projects in the Turkmenistan market. Collaboration is strengthening in energy, transportation, and other sectors," emphasizing that economic cooperation between the two countries continues to deepen.
He further described relations between Moscow and Ashgabat as a strategic partnership rooted in mutual respect and cooperation, adding that it stands as "a bright example of how partner relations should be built in the modern multipolar world."
According to his remarks, both countries are actively involved in advancing major multilateral economic projects, particularly in the Caspian Sea area and across Central Asia. He noted that work is progressing on the Northern–Southern transport corridor, while cross-regional cooperation between the two states is steadily expanding.
Putin also underlined that Russia and Turkmenistan are participating in broader integration efforts within the Commonwealth of Independent States market. Referring to Turkmenistan’s upcoming leadership role, he recalled that Ashgabat is set to assume the CIS chairmanship in 2026, saying: "Wishing all success to our Turkmen colleagues in this regard, I assure that the Russian side will render all necessary assistance."
He concluded by expressing appreciation to Turkmenistan’s leadership and personally to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for the warm reception and hospitality extended during the visit.
