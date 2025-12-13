“I Can Divorce My Wife” Nepal Fan Travels To India And Declares Undying Love For Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi arrived in Kolkata in the early hours of Saturday, December 13, for his GOAT tour, drawing packed crowds at the airport and lining the streets. Traveling with Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez, the World Cup winner returned to India after a long gap, with his itinerary set for events in Kolkata and Hyderabad the same day, followed by stops in Mumbai and New Delhi before heading back to the United States.

A young fan from Nepal, interviewed by ANI, became the face of the day's fervor with an emphatic claim about the lengths he would go to see Messi. He said he skipped his college classes to travel, describing the visit as a dream come true and thanking India, Kolkata, and local organizers. His words captured the tone of the day: personal devotion blended with regional pride and football culture.

“It's one of my dreams just to see Messi, and now here I am at India from the neighboring country Nepal. I am feeling very good and thank you from Nepal, thank you to India, thank you to Kolkata, thank you to Satarudu Dada, and thank you to all the people of Kolkata. I have bought a ticket to the Messi event just to see him,” the fan said.

He added a heartfelt tribute to his family and Messi's teammates.“I want to mention my family, my father, my brother, and my mother, who gave me permission and who made my dream come true. Without them, without my family, I am no one. I also want to mention Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez because they are also legendary players, and I admire both of them.”

His declaration of loyalty went further:“My right heart is my family and left heart is my Messi. I can divorce with my wife just to see Messi. Yeah, that's love for me. And I come from that far by skipping my college and by skipping my education just to see Messi.”

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan announced he would join Messi's Kolkata event. Posting on Friday, December 12, he wrote he would be at Salt Lake Stadium:“This time round not planning my Knight in Kolkata.... and hoping the day Ride is completely 'Messi'. See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium.” Messi's arrival comes days after Inter Miami sealed the MLS Cup, beating Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the final.