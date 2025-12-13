403
Erdogan suggests Turkey to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
(MENAFN) Türkiye has once again expressed its readiness to play a mediating role in efforts to bring the Russia–Ukraine war to an end. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that he is "closely" following initiatives aimed at stopping the conflict and conveyed that Ankara is prepared to host peace negotiations if conditions allow, according to reports.
Erdogan made these remarks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin held on the sidelines of an international forum in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan. Their discussions covered both bilateral relations and broader diplomatic initiatives focused on resolving the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv.
Highlighting the importance of diplomatic progress, Erdogan stressed that attempts to conclude the conflict through "a just and lasting peace are valuable," adding that meaningful advances could be made in areas offering tangible advantages to both parties.
"He noted that implementing a limited ceasefire, primarily targeting energy facilities and ports, could be beneficial."
Reaffirming Türkiye’s position, Erdogan underlined Ankara’s continued backing of peace-driven initiatives related to the war. He stated that Türkiye is "following the negotiation processes aimed at ending the war," and remains "ready to host talks in all formats within this framework," as stated by sources.
Beyond the Ukraine conflict, the two leaders also exchanged views on developments in Palestine and Syria, as well as ongoing efforts to support stability and reconciliation in the South Caucasus region.
