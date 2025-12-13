403
UN Condemns Deadly Airstrike on Myanmar Hospital
(MENAFN) The UN on Thursday strongly criticized a recent airstrike targeting a hospital in Myanmar's Rakhine State, which reportedly resulted in the deaths of over 30 civilians and left more than 70 others wounded, including patients, caregivers, and healthcare personnel.
"The UN is deeply alarmed by reports of airstrikes in Rakhine State yesterday," stated UN spokesperson Farhan Haq at a press briefing, highlighting that "the World Health Organization says that this is the 67th attack on health in Myanmar that the agency has verified this year."
Haq underlined the importance of safeguarding medical institutions and civilians, stressing that "Medical facilities and civilians, including medical personnel, must be respected and protected."
He further condemned the incident, noting: "The United Nations condemns this attack, which is part of a broader pattern of strikes causing harm to civilians and civilian objects that continue to devastate communities across the country," and urged all involved parties to "observe their obligations under international humanitarian and international human rights law."
Addressing the growing humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, Haq highlighted the "soaring" needs, stating: "The 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, released yesterday, calls for $890 million, warning that 16.2 million people, including 5 million children, will require assistance and protection next year."
He also drew attention to the widespread displacement caused by conflict and disasters, noting: "Conflict and disasters have already displaced an estimated 3.6 million people, with many forced to flee repeatedly."
