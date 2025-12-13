403
Trump Addresses Thailand–Cambodia Peace Deal
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the governments of Thailand and Cambodia have consented to stop the latest outbreak of hostilities and resume a peace arrangement he previously helped negotiate.
Trump explained that a “very good conversation” with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet led directly to the development. He credited the talks with producing an agreement to de-escalate tensions and restore cooperation.
"They have agreed to cease all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original peace accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim," Trump stated on his Truth Social account.
He further clarified that "The roadside bomb that originally killed and wounded numerous Thai soldiers was an accident, but Thailand nevertheless retaliated very strongly. Both countries are ready for peace and continued trade with the United States of America. It is my honor to work with Anutin and Hun in resolving what could have evolved into a major war," highlighting the willingness of both sides to move forward peacefully.
Ongoing skirmishes along the Thailand–Cambodia border have forced an estimated 700,000 civilians on both sides to flee their homes, as fatalities have risen to 23 since Monday, according to government sources and regional media outlets.
Thailand and Cambodia previously finalized a peace agreement in October in Kuala Lumpur, witnessed by Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. That accord was later put on hold after a landmine blast in a border area left Thai soldiers seriously wounded.
