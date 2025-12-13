403
Moscow Expresses Approval of Türkiye’s Mediation in Ukraine War
(MENAFN) The Kremlin’s official representative, Dmitry Peskov, stated on Friday that Russia positively views Türkiye’s intention to play a role in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
His remarks emphasized Moscow’s openness to Ankara’s involvement in diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions.
Speaking to reporters in Ashgabat, the capital city of Turkmenistan, Peskov noted that the Russian leadership appreciates comments made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the ongoing situation.
He highlighted Ankara’s continued interest in supporting dialogue between the opposing sides. “The Turkish president spoke about Türkiye's readiness and willingness to continue its intermediary activities and contribute to the peace process, which is welcomed by our country,” Peskov said.
When questioned about whether the Ukrainian matter had been raised by Central Asian heads of state during the International Forum for Peace and Trust held in Ashgabat, Peskov responded that they “practically did not touch upon it.” This suggested the topic was largely absent from the discussions at the gathering.
Addressing a separate inquiry concerning a potential meeting between US President Donald Trump and representatives from Ukraine and the European Union, the Kremlin spokesperson indicated that Moscow possesses no details on such plans.
Trump had previously remarked that American delegates would participate in Saturday’s talks with European and Ukrainian counterparts only “if there is a good chance for a deal.”
