Israeli Troops Conduct Brief Detentions During Incursion in Syria
(MENAFN) Israeli troops on Friday temporarily apprehended two young males at a checkpoint they erected in Syria’s southwestern Quneitra province, following a ground advance into multiple nearby communities.
A Syrian state-owned TV network stated that the pair were held after being stopped at a checkpoint positioned between the town of Umm Batna and the village of Al-Ajraf in the rural Quneitra area.
According to the broadcaster, the two individuals were subsequently freed, though no additional information was disclosed regarding the circumstances of their detention.
Earlier on Friday at dawn, an Israeli unit made up of eight armored military vehicles moved into the Quneitra countryside. The convoy progressed from the Adnaniyah point toward the villages of Umm Al-Azam and Ruwaihina, traveling through Rasm Al-Halabi, Al-Mushairfa, and Umm Batna along the way.
The operation occurred shortly after Israeli fighter jets were observed flying at low altitude over Quneitra, coinciding with the ground forces’ entry into several villages across the province, as reported by the channel.
Official Syrian government figures indicate that since December 2024, Israel has launched more than 1,000 air assaults on Syrian territory and carried out over 400 cross-border ground operations in the country’s southern regions.
Following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad administration in late 2024, Israel widened its control over the Syrian Golan Heights by taking over the demilitarized buffer zone, a step that breached the 1974 accord signed with Syria.
