U'khand: CM Dhami Listens To Grievances, Lays Stones For Rs 112Cr Works

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday morning listened to public grievances in Udham Singh Nagar and directed the concerned officials to ensure their prompt resolution during his one-day-night stay in the district.

Development Projects in Nainital

Earlier this week, CM Dhami participated in a programme held at Letibunga Maidan, Gram Panchayat Shashbani, Nainital, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 17 development projects worth Rs 112.34 crore. During the event, the Chief Minister also inspected the stalls set up by women's self-help groups and various departments and appreciated the women-led products on display.

Bhimtal MLA Ram Singh Kaida welcomed the Chief Minister and expressed gratitude for the approval of various development projects in the region. He also shared updates on the ongoing development works in his constituency during his address, according to an official release.

New Projects Announced for Bhimtal

The Chief Minister announced that mini-stadiums will be constructed in several villages in the Bhimtal region, including Bheerapani, Nai, Dalkanya, Devnagar, Silaoti, and Sundarkhal.

The Karayal Band-Takura Forest Outpost Road in Okhalkanda will be upgraded to a blacktop road.

The remaining work on the Bhimtal bypass canal covering will be completed.

A new parking facility and a new Roadways bus station will be established in Bhimtal.

A fire station will also be opened in Bhimtal town.

The Naukuchiatal-Kharki Kharaula road will be connected, and blacktopping will be done on the Kasiyalekh-Kafli-Padikanala road.

The Badon-Simaliya-Sanni motor road will also be linked.

Government's Commitment to Development

The Chief Minister said the government is continuously working to promote the holistic development of the Bhimtal constituency and the entire Nainital district. Taking immediate cognisance of the poor condition of the important Route-10, highlighted by the local MLA, the government approved approximately Rs 9.5 crore for its reconstruction.

He added that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, Uttarakhand is setting new development milestones. Rapid infrastructure growth is taking place across sectors such as roads, education, healthcare, and drinking water. He noted that the redevelopment of primary religious sites, including Kainchi Dham, Naina Devi Temple, and Mukteshwar Dham, is progressing in a mission-mode approach.

Economic Growth and Social Reforms

The Chief Minister said that schemes such as 'One District-Two Products', 'House of Himalayas', 'State Millet Mission', 'Homestay', and 'Wed in Uttarakhand' are giving a new boost to the local economy and helping curb migration from the hills. According to the latest Migration Commission report, the state has seen a 44% rise in reverse migration and a 4.4% reduction in unemployment, and Uttarakhand has secured the top rank in India in the NITI Aayog SDG Index.

Tackling Corruption and Cheating

He stated that the state has implemented the country's strictest anti-cheating law to curb the copying mafia, resulting in over 26,000 youth securing government jobs in recent years. More than 100 members of cheating rackets have been jailed. Additionally, under the zero-tolerance policy on corruption, the vigilance authorities have taken action against more than 200 government personnel. (ANI)

