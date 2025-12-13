Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shah Rukh Khan Meets Football Icon Lionel Messi In Kolkata Ahead Of 70-Foot Statue Unveiling WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan Meets Football Icon Lionel Messi In Kolkata Ahead Of 70-Foot Statue Unveiling WATCH


2025-12-13 01:11:23
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan met football icon Lionel Messi at Kolkata ahead of the unveiling of a 70-foot statue at Salt Lake Stadium. Shah Rukh Khan is being accompanied by his youngest son, AbRam Khan.

West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose was also present at the virtual unveiling of the 70-foot statue at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town.

Sujit Bose told news agency ANI that Lionel Messi and his team had given their consent for the statue and were happy to see it. He said that the club has been in constant contact with Messi's management and that further interaction with the footballer is anticipated.

“We have talked to his manager, and today we will talk to Messi... He gave his consent for the statue and they are also happy...” told ANI

A towering 70-foot iron statue has been installed at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in homage to the Argentine football legend in Lake Town, South Dum Dum, Kolkata.

The statue shows Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, symbolising his historic World Cup triumph and has drawn significant attention from football fans across the city and beyond.

Messi arrives in Kolkata

Meanwhile, the Barcelona legend touched down in the early hours of Saturday in Kolkata. His arrival at the international terminal was met with fans who chanted, shouted and raised flags for their favourite.

However, fans were left disappointed as Messi was whisked out through the VIP gate under beefed-up security. A heavy convoy was placed to escort him to his hotel, where another huge crowd waited for him.

Messi arrived with Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul.

Besides his first pitstop in Kolkata, Lionel Messi is set to visit Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. He is also set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Live Mint

