LG Hails Gen Zorawar Singh For Expanding Dogra Empire

J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid tributes to General Zorawar Singh, describing him as a brave warrior and one of India's greatest military commanders and strategists, on the occasion of his Martyrdom Day.

Speaking at a commemorative event, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted General Zorawar Singh's monumental campaigns in Ladakh, Baltistan, Gilgit and Skardu, noting his defining role in the expansion of the Dogra Empire.

Sinha said the nation must draw inspiration from the General's legacy and work collectively to strengthen the country.“We should set a target of making Bharat powerful and fulfil the dreams of General Zorawar Singh,” he said.

He urged all sections of society, particularly the youth, to uphold the values the General embodied.“We should work together to ensure that every individual receives equal opportunities to advance,” he said, calling Zorawar Singh a symbol of courage, conviction and national pride.

The Lieutenant Governor stressed that the General's message remains relevant today.“His vision inspired generations by igniting passion, guiding people toward a shared vision, courage, purpose and commitment to bigger ideals,” he said. He added that moral clarity and unwavering conviction were essential for shaping a better future and empowering the marginalised.

Sinha also called upon people to dedicate themselves to social service and youth upliftment.“Let us dedicate ourselves to changing lives, guiding and supporting youth, and building a more just and peaceful society,” he said.

Reiterating the Centre's commitment to honouring General Zorawar Singh, the Lieutenant Governor said the Government of India has named an advanced indigenous light tank after him. A General Zorawar Singh Chair has also been established at the University of Jammu to encourage deeper study of his military campaigns and vision for social organisation.