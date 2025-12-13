Russia Loses 1,300 Soldiers In Ukraine War Over Past 24 Hours
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 11,409 (+3) Russian tanks, 23,714 (+9) armored fighting vehicles, 35,032 (+24) artillery systems, 1,567 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,258 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,060 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 432 warplanes, 347 helicopters, 89,684 (+283) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 69,717 (+103) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,026 (+2) pieces of special equipment.Read also: Drone operators destroy Russian shelters, anti-aircraft gun on southern axis
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment