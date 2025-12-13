Russia Loses 1,300 Soldiers In Ukraine War Over Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 11,409 (+3) Russian tanks, 23,714 (+9) armored fighting vehicles, 35,032 (+24) artillery systems, 1,567 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,258 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,060 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 432 warplanes, 347 helicopters, 89,684 (+283) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 69,717 (+103) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,026 (+2) pieces of special equipment.

Drone operators destroy Russian shelters, anti-aircraft gun on southern axis

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.