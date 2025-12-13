Al Meqbaali Stars As UAE Knock Holders Algeria Out On Penalties

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Goalkeeper blocks two shots to secure 7-6 win in shootout after 1-1 draw to set up semi-final with Morocco

Doha, Qatar: Ahead of the United Arab Emirates' FIFA Arab Cup quarter-final clash against defending champions Algeria, coach Cosmin Olaroiu insisted his team feared no 'big' opponent despite entering Al Bayt Stadium as underdogs. Last night, Al-Abyad proved their coach right.

The UAE showed remarkable resilience, fighting back after Adil Boulbina put Algeria ahead in the 46th minute, levelling through Bruno Oliveira in the 64th as the deadlock stretched through 90 minutes.

UAE goalkeeper Hamad Al Meqbaali delivered one of the finest performances of his career, making crucial saves throughout the match before rising to the moment in a marathon penalty shootout, blocking two spot-kicks.

He denied Yassine Benzia on Algeria's second attempt before Algeria keeper Farid Chaal stopped Marcus Meloni in response.



With both sides converting a series of tense penalties, Al Meqbaali then saved Mohamed Khacef's effort, allowing Richard Akonnor to seal victory with a clinical strike for a 7-6 shootout win in front of around 50,500 spectators.

The UAE will now face another North African giants, Morocco, in Monday's semi-final at Khalifa International Stadium.

After their spirited display against the titleholders, they have firmly emerged as contenders for the crown.

Algeria dominated large stretches, but the UAE were rewarded for their discipline and hard work against the tournament favourites.

Madjid Bougherra's side applied early pressure, with Yacine Brahimi once again instrumental.

For the UAE, Caio Lucas impressed with sharp runs that pushed Algeria back in the opening exchanges.

Algeria thought they had opened the scoring from a goalmouth scramble following a set-piece, but the effort was ruled out for offside before the 15-minute mark.

Yahya Al Ghassani then tested the Algerian defence with a right-footed attempt from the left after a neat setup from Nicolas Gimenez.

The first half was fast-paced but short on clear chances, with the UAE absorbing pressure well in midfield.

Boulbina later believed he had broken the deadlock with a low strike after a through pass, but VAR again ruled it offside moments before the interval.

Algeria finally took the lead early in the second half. Boulbina slipped a short pass to Brahimi, whose long-range effort was parried by Al Meqbaali, only for Boulbina to pounce on the rebound from the right side of the box.

The UAE pressed back, and Chaal had to intervene to prevent an own goal from a defender's deflection. Olaroiu's men equalised when Al Ghassani curled in a cross from the left, the ball glancing off Caio before Bruno slotted in from close range.

Substitute Zakaria Draoui headed over from a Brahimi cross, while Boulbina volleyed high from the centre. Caio and Lucas Pimenta fashioned further chances, but Algeria continued to press relentlessly until the match went into extra time.

In the first period of extra time, Al Meqbaali produced a save from Redouane Berkane's close-range header. Algeria should have retaken the lead when Brahimi was played through by Benzia, but his angled effort slammed into the side netting.

In the dying seconds, Al Meqbaali made a brilliant stop to deny a fierce drive from Draoui – a save that ultimately pushed the contest to penalties, where he completed a heroic night by guiding the UAE into the semi-finals.