Dubai's 3 Day Super Sale Boosts Retail Growth With Strong Citywide Performance And High Shopper Turnout During Extended Eid Al Etihad Edition

Extended for two additional days in celebration of the 54th Eid Al Etihad and featuring Dubai's first-ever 24-Hour Sale, 3DSS saw tens of thousands of shoppers avail massive savings of up to 90% at 500 top brands at over 2,000 participating outlets over five days

Early indicators show double-digit growth in consumer spending and footfall across participating retailers during Dubai's biggest shopping weekend, reinforcing the city's status as a global shopping destination while supporting growth across the retail ecosystem

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 10 December 2025: Dubai's much-awaited 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) has concluded yet another standout edition, driving robust retail performance through strong participation from more than 500 brands and over 2,000 outlets. Extended to a five-day edition for the first time ever to meet heightened seasonal demand during the 54th Eid Al Etihad, Dubai's biggest shopping weekend generated significant footfall and steady transaction growth from local residents, regional visitors, and international tourists. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), early indicators show double-digit growth in consumer spending compared to the same period last year.

This year's edition also delivered a notable uplift in late-night and overnight spending during Dubai's first-ever 24 Hour Sale, held exclusively at Dubai Festival City Mall. Retailers across the mall reported a 19% increase in footfall and a 36% surge in sales compared to the same period last year. Notably, fashion spending rose by 55%, while dining spending increased by 16% compared to last year, signalling strong consumer appetite for new shopping formats and enabling brands to capture incremental sales outside traditional retail patterns.

Mohamed Feras, Acting Vice President - Retail Calendar and Promotions at DFRE, commented:“The 3 Day Super Sale remains one of Dubai's most dynamic retail moments, driving powerful consumer engagement, strong commercial uplift, and sustained momentum for the city's retail sector. Extending the festival to five days in celebration of the 54th Eid Al Etihad, and introducing the city's first-ever 24 Hour Sale, allowed us to create new touchpoints for engagement that drove higher footfall, stronger spending, and exceptional value for residents and visitors alike. These results reflect Dubai's continued strength as a global retail hub and reinforce our commitment to enhancing the city's competitiveness and economic impact in line with the ambitions of the D33 agenda.”

Hayssam Hajjar, Executive Director - Regional Malls at Al-Futtaim Real Estate said:“The 3 Day Super Sale has once again proven to be a game-changer for Dubai's retail landscape, driving record-breaking footfall, increased sales, and heightened consumer spending across our city. This year's extended celebration, including the first-ever 24-Hour Sale, not only unlocked extraordinary savings for shoppers but also created a vibrant atmosphere that energized our malls and communities. The overwhelming response, shown by a 19% increase in footfall and a 36% surge in sales compared to the same period last year, demonstrates the vital role festivals like the 3 Day Super Sale play in accelerating growth. Additionally, fashion spending rose by 55% and dining spending by 16% compared to last year, going to show how initiatives like the 3 Day Super Sale are supporting Dubai's position as a global retail hub. As we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional experiences, we look forward to building on this momentum and driving even greater impact in the future.”

With exceptional performance across malls, retail groups, and loyalty platforms, this year's 3 Day Super Sale delivered a highly successful boost to the city's retail landscape - concluding the 54th Eid Al Etihad weekend on a strong commercial high.

Wednesday, December 10, 2025