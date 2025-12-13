Chiranjeevi Tells Venkatesh: Cherish Every Moment We Shared During The Shoot Of 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu'

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 13 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi on Saturday penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Telugu star Venkatesh, in which he admitted that he cherished every moment that he spent with the latter while shooting for their film, 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.'

Taking to his X timeline, Chiranjeevi wrote,"Wishing you many happy returns my dear @VenkyMama. You've always brought warmth and positivity wherever you go, and I cherish every moment we've shared during the shoot of #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru a truly joyful and blessed year ahead."

For the unaware, Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi, two of Telugu cinema's top stars, have for the first time ever worked together in director Anil Ravipudi's much-awaited mass family entertainer 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu'.

In fact, Venkatesh had penned a touching note after he completed shooting for this film. Taking to his X timeline, Venkatesh wrote, "Wrapped up my part today for #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru, and what an incredible experience it has been! Working with my favourite @KChiruTweets was an absolute joy and this film has left me with so many lovely memories. It was long overdue to share the screen with 'Megastar Chiranjeevi', and I'm so glad @AnilRavipudi finally brought us together for this special film. Can't wait to celebrate Sankranthi 2026 with all of you in theatres!"

It may be recalled that the makers of the film have filmed a song number featuring Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh together.

Sources close to the unit had said the stylish dance number on Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh was shot in Gachibowli.

Interestingly, it will be for the first time ever that Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh will be seen shaking a leg together in a grand celebration number.

The two top stars will be seen dancing to Bheems Ceciroleo's perfect dance number with electrifying beats, sources had claimed and added that the song featured over 500 dancers, who had turned the set into a carnival of colour, rhythm, and vibe while the song was being shot.

The sources had also pointed out that the explosive energy, nonstop cheers, and magical camaraderie between the two stars in the dance number were likely to make it a favourite of fans and movie buffs.

The film, which was initially being referred to as #Mega157, has triggered huge expectations as after 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Godfather', Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for the third time in this film.

One other reason for fans to be excited about this film is that actor Venkatesh plays a cameo in the film. This will be the first time that actors Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi will be seen appearing together in a film.

Backed by producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, with Smt. Archana presenting, the film boasts top-tier technical talent.

Bheems Ceciroleo has been entrusted with the task of scoring music for this eagerly awaited entertainer while Sameer Reddy has been appointed cinematographer.

Editing for the film is by Tammiraju and A S Prakash its art director. S Krishna is the executive producer of the film, the story of which has been co-written by S Krishna and G Adi Narayana. The film is scheduled to release for Sankranti 2026.