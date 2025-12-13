Shah Rukh Khan, Son Abram Arrive In Kolkata Ahead Of Meet With Messi

SRK Arrives in Kolkata for Messi Meet

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has arrived in Kolkata ahead of his much-awaited meet with football legend Lionel Messi on Saturday. In visuals going viral from Kolkata airport, SRK was seen making a late-night entry, accompanied by his younger son, AbRam.

In one of the clips shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club, the 'Pathaan' star could be seen making an exit from the airport, exuding his usual swag and charm. SRK also made sure to oblige his fans with a quick wave before leaving the premises.

King Khan Arrived at Kolkata Airport ❤️@iamsrk #KingxMessi #SRKxMessi #Kolkata #KING #KINGTitleReveal #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #KingKhan twitter/YyIEpV6UYj - Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 13, 2025

The actor was dressed casually in a black T-shirt paired with white trousers and a jacket. He sported a beanie cap to beat the chill. AbRam walked beside his father, holding onto his hand at the airport.

Earlier on Thursday, SRK, who co-owns the KKR team in IPL, took to X and confirmed his presence at the Kolkata leg of Messi's GOAT Tour 2025. "This time round, not planning my Knight in Kolkata.... and hoping the day Ride is completely 'Messi'. See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium," SRK posted. This time round not planning my Knight in Kolkata.... and hoping the day Ride is completely 'Messi'. See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium. - Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2025

Messi's GOAT Tour in India

Messi, who was travelling from Miami, has arrived in Kolkata, with thousands gathering for a glimpse of the Argentine icon. He will have an extensive line-up of engagements in the city throughout the day, beginning with meetings at 9:30 am. The World Cup-winning captain is expected to attend multiple interactions and events.

During his visit to Kolkata, Messi is also scheduled to meet former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Following his Kolkata visit, Messi is scheduled to travel to Hyderabad, Mumbai, and then to Delhi. The GOAT India Tour 2025 is designed as a pan-India celebration, beginning in the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, continuing to the West (Mumbai) on December 14, and concluding in the North (Delhi) on December 15. (ANI)

