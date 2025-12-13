2001 Parliament Attack: CM Dhami Pays Tribute To Martyred Jawans

CM Dhami Pays Tribute to Martyrs

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid heartfelt tributes to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives while defending the Indian Parliament during the terrorist attack on December 13, 2001.

Remembering their courage and sacrifice, the Chief Minister said that the martyrs' supreme sacrifice would always inspire generations and remain etched in the nation's collective memory.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, CM Dhami recalled the bravery of the jawans who neutralised the terrorists and protected the country's most important democratic institution, emphasising that their valour ensured the safety of Parliament and upheld the sovereignty and integrity of the nation at a critical moment.

"To the valiant soldiers who gave the supreme sacrifice of their lives while delivering a crushing response to the enemies during the terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament: millions of salutes. Your immortal sacrifice for the security of the nation is an inspiration to us all," the CM posted

Recalling the 2001 Terror Attack

The terror attack on the Indian Parliament took place on December 13, 2001, when five heavily armed terrorists linked to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) stormed the Parliament complex in New Delhi.

The attackers breached security using a vehicle with forged government insignia and opened fire, aiming to target lawmakers and disrupt India's democratic functioning. At the time of the attack, approximately 100 Members of Parliament were present in the complex, although the session had concluded 40 minutes earlier. Security personnel from the Delhi Police, Parliament Security Service, and Central Reserve Police Force acted swiftly, engaging the terrorists in a fierce gun fight. All five attackers were neutralised before they could enter the Parliament building. However, the attack claimed the lives of 14 people, including 13 security personnel and one civilian.

Lok Sabha Also Pays Homage

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Lok Sabha, led by Speaker Om Birla, paid tributes to the brave soldiers of the Parliament Security Service, Delhi Police, and CRPF who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting Parliament during the terrorist attack on December 13, 2001.

During the session, Birla also condoled the demise of former Lok Sabha Speaker and Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil. (ANI)

