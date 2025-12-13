IMA Dehradun Passing Out Parade: 500 New Officers To Join Indian Army

The Passing Out Parade is currently underway at the iconic Chetwode Drill Square of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, known as the 'Temple of Martial Learning'. During the parade, all cadets marched in unison as they took their final steps on the parade ground. After the ceremony, more than 500 newly commissioned officers, including several foreign cadets, will join the Indian Army. The grand parade will be reviewed by the Chief Guest, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

During the symbolic 'Final Step,' the cadets will look back at the Academy one last time before stepping forward into their new roles as commissioned officers, an official statement said.

Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad's Dundigal, a Combined Graduation Parade is being conducted to mark the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force at the Air Force Academy. CDS General Anil Chauhan will be the Reviewing Officer for the Graduation Ceremony. (ANI)

