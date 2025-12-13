Kerry Signs Strategic Agreement With Expo City Dubai To Establish New Regional Customer Co-Creation Centre To Drive Food & Beverage Innovation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE,December 2025 – Kerry, a global leader in sustainable taste and nutrition solutions, today announced the signing of a long-term lease agreement with Expo City Dubai to establish its new Regional Customer Co-Creation Centre. The agreement represents a significant milestone in Kerry's continued growth across the Middle East and underscores the company's commitment to driving food and beverage innovation in one of the world's most dynamic markets.

Located in the heart of Expo City Dubai - the UAE's first Green Innovation District and a thriving global hub for innovation, sustainability and future-focused development - the new Kerry facility will serve as a state-of-the-art regional centre for research, development and applications. Leveraging Kerry's deep scientific expertise and global capabilities, the centre will enable Kerry to work even more closely with customers, supporting them from concept through to commercialisation and accelerating the delivery of high quality, market-ready products with greater speed, efficiency and impact.

“Our partnership with Expo City Dubai marks an exciting milestone for Kerry as we continue to expand our presence and capabilities across the Middle East,” said Peter Dillane, President and CEO of Kerry APMEA.“We are deeply grateful to Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, for her vision in positioning Expo City as a platform for world-class research and innovation, and to Ambassador of Ireland to UAE, Alison Milton and Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment of Ireland, Peter Burke, for their leadership in strengthening economic ties and championing investment in food technology. Together, we share a common ambition to advance collaboration and innovation across the global food ecosystem.”

Creating a World-Class Ecosystem for Food & Beverage Innovation:

Kerry's new Expo City facility is designed to elevate customer collaboration and accelerate the development of sustainable, nutritious and market-leading innovation.



Build a world-class ecosystem that connects customers, food and beverage manufacturers, academic institutions, government entities and industry experts.

Provide an immersive environment showcasing Kerry's integrated portfolio of science- backed sustainable nutrition solutions across Taste, Proactive Health, Enzymes, and Food Protection and Preservation. Enable deeper co-creation with customers to deliver the next generation of food and beverage solutions tailored to the needs of consumers in the Middle East and beyond.“As the UAE's first Green Innovation District, Expo City is dedicated to hosting businesses, innovators and organisations who are actively engineering positive sustainable change,” said Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education and Culture, Expo City Dubai.“We're delighted to welcome Kerry to our growing community, where its expertise in sustainable nutrition will be an important addition to our ecosystem as we work together to build a decarbonised and resilient future.”

The centre will:

About Kerry:

Kerry is a world leader in taste and nutrition for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets. We innovate with our customers to create great tasting products with improved nutrition and functionality, while ensuring better impact for the planet. Our leading consumer insights, global RD&A team of 1,100+ food scientists and extensive global footprint enable us to solve our customers' complex challenges with differentiated solutions. At Kerry, we are driven to be our customers' most valued partner, creating a world of sustainable nutrition, and will reach over two billion consumers with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030.

About Expo City Dubai:



A world-class free zone, it is home to a thriving business community that supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai's position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE's development and diversification ambitions.

Expo City Dubai is home to the UAE's first Green Innovation District, a landmark initiative driving sustainable industrial growth – seamlessly uniting economic opportunity, environmental responsibility and social progress.

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness.

An incubator for innovation, it serves as a testbed for sustainable solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet.

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings, with more than 30 indoor and outdoor venues attracting globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations. Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development.

Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of Expo 2020 Dubai, is an innovation-driven, people-centric community rooted in the belief that collaboration can propel sustainable progress. Its prime location and world-class connectivity place it at the centre of Dubai's future – connecting Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port – forming one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and a key driver of Dubai's Economic Agenda (D33).