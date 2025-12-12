Dubai: Gang Of 7 To Stand Trial Over Dh13.7-Million Theft From Company Office

A gang of seven Ethiopian nationals is set to face trial after Dubai Public Prosecution launched an investigation into the theft of Dh13 million from a company office in Dubai.

According to case files, the suspects operated as a coordinated criminal group, with some members entering the country recently on UAE visit visas specifically to carry out commercial burglaries, while others residing in the country provided logistical and operational support.

Dubai Police said the theft was reported recently after the company's management discovered that their office safe had been forcibly opened and millions in cash stolen. An additional Dh734,000 was also taken from a second safe. Surveillance footage showed five masked men entering the commercial building during early morning hours, breaking into the office, and using specialised tools to pry open the iron safes before fleeing with the money.

A specialised field team from the General Department of Criminal Investigations was deployed immediately. Through an analysis of CCTV footage, coordinated patrols, and vehicle tracking, investigators identified the Hyundai vehicle used in the crime, which was registered under one of the suspects' names. This led to the unravelling of the entire network.

Investigations revealed that the gang members planned the burglary in advance, selecting the company as a target and monitoring staff movements. They divided roles among themselves to execute the crime swiftly and professionally.

They attempted to conceal and rapidly distribute the stolen cash using unofficial transfer channels.

They also made efforts to smuggle portions of the money outside the country.

One suspect was arrested at Dubai International Airp ort after receiving his share and attempting to flee the UAE. Another confessed to receiving a bag containing approximately Dh2 million, part of which he distributed to associates before his arrest.

Police described the group as a highly organised criminal network experienced in forced entry, safe-breaking, and concealing evidence. Officers believe the gang had planned additional thefts targeting commercial establishments.

Several suspects are currently in custody, while others remain under active pursuit. The case has now been formally referred to Dubai Public Prosecution, where the defendants will face charges including organised theft, criminal conspiracy, and illegal fund transfers.