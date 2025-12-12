Qatar Joins High-Level Forum For Peace Year, Turkmenistan's 30Th Neutrality Anniversary
The State of Qatar was represented at the forum by HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.
blade-->
HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation also took part in the ceremony of laying flowers in front of the Neutrality Tower, which was built in Ashgabat to celebrate the permanent neutrality policy announced by Turkmenistan and recognized by the United Nations in 1995.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment