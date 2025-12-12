Qatar Joins High-Level Forum For Peace Year, Turkmenistan's 30Th Neutrality Anniversary

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated Friday in the high-level international forum held on the occasion of the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th Anniversary of the Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan, in the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat.

The State of Qatar was represented at the forum by HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.

HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation also took part in the ceremony of laying flowers in front of the Neutrality Tower, which was built in Ashgabat to celebrate the permanent neutrality policy announced by Turkmenistan and recognized by the United Nations in 1995.