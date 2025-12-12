Paris Saint-Germain Invites Supporters To Ici C'est Paris Park In Doha

An immersive pop-up experience open to all fans from December 14 to 17 at Hotel Park

Paris Saint-Germain is inviting all its supporters to discover the Ici C'est Paris Park by Qatar Airways in Doha, Qatar, an immersive and temporary space open from December 14 to 17 at Hotel Park. Designed as a place of celebration and togetherness around the Club, Ici C'est Paris Park offers fans the opportunity to experience the Paris Saint-Germain universe from the inside - more than 6,000 km from Paris.

An open space for everyone to experience PSG

Ici C'est Paris Park by Qatar Airways will be open to the public on 14 December from 5 pm to 10 pm, and on 15, 16 and 17 December from 3 pm to 10 pm as an inclusive, family-friendly and intergenerational space, it invites residents, visitors, families and football lovers to explore the PSG' universe in an interactive, welcoming and inspiring environment.

Throughout the event, visitors will enjoy a wide range of immersive and creative experiences designed for all audiences. Ici C'est Paris Park will feature a 360° immersive room, cultural and musical activations, workshops for younger fans, a mini football pitch hosted by PSG Academy coaches, and a cafe area in collaboration with Chef Nour.

The Club's partners will also be present with exclusive installations, while a retail area will offer a selection of iconic products and collaborations. Fans will even have the opportunity to see some of Paris Saint-Germain's major trophies.

The ambition is simple: to offer everyone a lively and accessible space where sport, culture, music, creativity and Paris Saint-Germain passion come together the full schedule and complete programme, visit the dedicated page: psg/icp-park-doha

A concept born in Los Angeles, now brought to the heart of the Middle East In Doha, Paris Saint-Germain will introduce a vibrant, creative and welcoming space for all its fans: the Ici C'est Paris Park, designed to immerse visitors in the heart of the Club's identity. This experience draws inspiration from the PSG House launched in Los Angeles last summer, where thousands of supporters enjoyed an environment blending sport, culture, style and entertainment.

The initiative welcomed a wide audience – families, young fans, creators, local communities, influencers and media – through dynamic and multisensory installations that reflect the Club's unique position as a modern, creative and culturally influential brand.

Building on this momentum, the Club continues to expand the concept in the Middle East, reaffirming its commitment to staying close to its international fan base and offering world-class events wherever its supporters are.

PSG: a global club that shines far beyond footballWith the Ici C'est Paris Park, Paris Saint-Germain reinforces its status as a global brand at the crossroads of sport, fashion, art and lifestyle supporters across all continents, the Club continues to develop emblematic and experiential projects for its worldwide community new space in Doha showcases PSG's ability to design innovative, inclusive and unifying experiences, while delivering a strong and coherent brand universe – wherever fans are in the world.