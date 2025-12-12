Historic Debut Marks Vibrant Opening Of Polo Al Marsa Qatar

In an unforgettable opening to the inaugural Polo Al Marsa Qatar 2025, the first trophies - the Al Marsa Ladies Cup and the Cultural Years Championship Cup - were awarded to the winning teams at Doha's Old Port yesterday, marking a significant milestone for this first-of-its-kind polo event in Qatar.

The opening ceremony capped a day filled with excitement, competitive spirit, cultural authenticity and vibrant community engagement.

Hosted by the Qatar Polo Club, supported by the Social and Sports Activities Support Fund (Daam), and presented by Qatar Calendar, the event integrates sport, heritage, modern life and culture in an environment that reflects the elegance and traditions of polo.

It forms part of the strategic cultural partnership with the Years of Culture initiative, which this year celebrates Argentina and Chile. A vibrant atmosphere filled the Doha Corniche yesterday as guests, partners, celebrities, and polo enthusiasts gathered to witness a day where sport, culture, entertainment and community converged.

The tournament delivered a series of thrilling results, with the Buenos Aires team – comprising Saleh al-Marri, Milo Mac Donough and polo legend Pablo Mac Donough – clinching the Cultural Years Cup. Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser al-Thani presented the trophy to the winning team. Meanwhile, Ashraf Abu Issa, Chairman of the Qatar Polo Club, presented the Ladies' Marina Cup to the Lusail team, represented by Elizabeth Clarkin, Lucia Mir Portillo, and world champion Nina Clarkin.

A standout moment of the day was the debut of Qatar's first-ever polo players, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the country's equestrian ambitions. Their appearance resonated deeply with the audience, underscoring a milestone in Qatar's sporting history and inspiring a new generation of local polo talent.

The heritage show emerged as a particular favorite, celebrating Qatar's equestrian legacy and strengthening the connection between modern polo and the nation's deep-rooted traditions.