Dubai Maritime Authority Announces Mandatory Plan For Marine Traffic On New Year's Eve 2026

The Dubai Maritime Authority at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation has announced the implementation of a mandatory plan for managing marine traffic in preparation for the 2026 New Year's Eve celebrations, aiming to ensure the highest levels of safety and organization across Dubai's waterways. The plan will be enforced during peak hours from 10:00 p.m. on 31 December 2025 until 2:00 a.m. on 1 January 2026.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA), emphasized that the DMA is committed to applying an integrated plan for managing marine traffic, especially during seasons that experience significant activity, most notably the end and beginning of the new calendar year. The goal is to ensure the safety and security of sea-goers and those wishing to enjoy the fireworks displays held over Dubai's waters. He called on vessel owners, agents, marinas, and yacht clubs to begin briefing their crews and passengers early, stressing the need to follow designated routes and maintain safe distances while navigating. The Authority has issued a comprehensive guide attached to the navigational warning, containing all relevant maps, timings, and organizational instructions related to marine movements on New Year's Eve.

With expectations of increased marine activity heading out to sea, the Executive Director noted that the Authority has developed a complete and comprehensive plan that relies on a one-way traffic system, scheduled departure and return times based on vessel size, and special arrangements for each marina. This setup aims to reduce congestion at sea, prevent collision risks, and ensure smooth movement in key areas including Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour Marina, the east and west marinas of Palm Jumeirah, and the entrances of the Dubai Water Canal.

The Dubai Maritime Authority stresses the need for all marine vessels to comply fully with the issued guidance and marina instructions, and to carefully plan their trips in accordance with designated routes, expected weather conditions, and each vessel's operational capabilities. The Authority reiterated that navigational safety and adherence to collision-prevention regulations remain top priorities during this period.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed Al Maktoum added that monitoring teams from the Authority, in cooperation with strategic partners, will be stationed in key locations to ensure compliance with the plan. Vessel movements will also be monitored through AIS tracking systems, cameras, and maritime patrols. Violators will be subject to penalties in accordance with the executive regulations governing vessel licensing in Dubai, including possible suspension of vessel licenses, captains, or crew members.

He noted that, as in previous years, the Authority remains dedicated to ensuring the safety of sea-goers and protecting them from potential risks. Reports indicate that no accidents have been recorded in previous years, maintaining a 0% incident rate. The Authority aims, together with its strategic partners, to preserve this indicator, which reflects Dubai's leadership in organizing large-scale celebrations and its readiness to address any potential risks while ensuring the happiness of visitors and residents on both land and sea.