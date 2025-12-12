Nervgen Pharma Announces Proposed Amendment To Warrants

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQB: NGENF) ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class neuroreparative therapeutics for spinal cord injury (SCI) and other traumatic and neurologic disorders, today announced that the Company intends to amend 5,075,000 common share purchase warrants (the "2022 Warrants") that were issued pursuant to a private placement of units that closed on July 13, 2022. The proposed amendment solely changes the denomination of the exercise price of the 2022 Warrants from US$1.75 to the Canadian equivalent of C$2.44 to align with the Company's functional currency and simplify the accounting treatment thereof. All other terms and conditions of the 2022 Warrants remain unchanged. The amended 2022 Warrant terms remain subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About NVG-291

NervGen holds exclusive worldwide rights to NVG-291, a first- and potential best-in-class therapeutic peptide enabling the nervous system to repair itself. NVG-291's technology is licensed from Case Western Reserve University and is based on academic studies that demonstrated the preclinical efficacy of NVG-291-R, the rodent variant of NVG-291, in animal models of spinal cord injury. These studies implicated multiple potential molecular and cellular mechanisms by which NVG-291-R promotes neurorepair and functional improvement in both central and peripheral nervous system injury models. The implicated mechanisms include the promotion of neuronal sprouting, or plasticity, remyelination, and promotion of a non-inflammatory phenotype in the microglial cells. NervGen has received Fast Track designation from the FDA and Orphan Designation from the EMA for NVG-291 in individuals with spinal cord injury.

About NervGen

NervGen (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQB: NGENF) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies that enable the nervous system to repair itself in settings of neurotrauma and neurologic disease. The Company is evaluating the clinical efficacy of its first- and potential best-in-class lead candidate, NVG-291, in the Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI Study in spinal cord injury. For more information about NervGen, visit and follow NervGen on X and LinkedIn for the latest news on the company.