Nutraceutical Excipients Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Latest Trends, Top Companies, And Forecast 2030

"MarketsandMarketsTM"Nutraceutical Excipients Market by Source (Organic Chemicals, Inorganic Chemicals), Functionality (Binders, Fillers & Diluents, Disintegrants, Coating Agents), End Product, Formulation, Functionality Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The nutraceutical excipients market is estimated to be USD 4.98 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.12 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4%. The global market is witnessing robust growth as dietary supplement and functional food manufacturers increasingly adopt advanced excipients to enhance product stability, bioavailability, taste, and shelf life. With applications spanning vitamins, minerals, probiotics, herbal extracts, and protein-based supplements, nutraceutical excipients play a critical role in ensuring effective delivery, maintaining ingredient integrity, and improving consumer acceptability. This rising demand is further fueled by innovations in encapsulation, modified-release technologies, and natural or plant-based excipients, alongside regulatory encouragement for safe, high-quality formulations. Moreover, growing consumer preference for clean-label, environmentally sustainable, and high-performance nutraceutical products has positioned excipients as essential components in product development. As a result, the nutraceutical excipients market is expected to remain a key driver of innovation, efficiency, and quality across the dietary supplement and functional food industry, meeting the evolving demands of health-conscious consumers globally.

Nutraceutical Excipients Market overview

The nutraceutical excipients market is expanding in parallel with the overall nutraceuticals industry. Growth is driven by:



Rising global demand for dietary supplements and functional foods across demographics.

Increased R&D into bioavailability solutions (lipid-based carriers, cyclodextrins, and specialized polymers).

Consumer preference for clean-label and natural ingredients is pushing suppliers to innovate plant-derived or minimally processed excipients.

Faster product development timelines and stricter quality/regulatory expectations in major markets. Manufacturers now evaluate excipients not just by cost or functionality, but by sustainability credentials, regulatory clarity, and how well they support a product's health claims.

By functionality, the coating agents segment is set to account for the largest market share.

The coating agents segment is estimated to account for a dominant position within the functionality category of the nutraceutical excipients market, driven by the growing demand for enhanced product stability, improved swallowability, and visually appealing supplement formats. As nutraceutical manufacturers increasingly focus on clean-label formulations, controlled-release mechanisms, and consumer-friendly dosage forms, coating agents have become essential in ensuring moisture protection, taste masking, color uniformity, and extended shelf life. Recent innovations are further strengthening this segment's leadership. Roquette introduced its upgraded Tabshield® and ReadiLYCOAT® coating platforms, offering titanium dioxide-free film coatings and plant-based, ready-to-use solutions designed for tablets and nutraceutical applications. These advancements provide faster processing, superior finish, and compliance with evolving regulatory and consumer preferences. Similarly, companies are launching natural polymer-based coatings and sugar-free coating systems to support vegan, allergen-free, and clean-label supplement trends. With increasing investment in R&D and the rising demand for high-performance coatings that enhance both product functionality and aesthetics, coating agents continue to outperform other functionality segments, reinforcing their critical role in the advancement of modern nutraceutical formulations.

By functionality application, modified release is estimated to account for the largest market share.

The modified-release functionality segment is emerging as a dominant application in the nutraceutical excipients market, driven by the increasing demand for formulations that provide controlled and sustained delivery of bioactive compounds. Modified-release excipients enable precise modulation of nutrient release, improving bioavailability, enhancing therapeutic efficacy, and reducing dosing frequency, which is particularly critical for vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and herbal actives. Lipid-based matrices, polymeric carriers, and other advanced excipients are widely adopted for their ability to protect sensitive ingredients from degradation, mask unpleasant tastes, and ensure stability during storage. Recent innovations, including hot-melt extrusion and granulation-based technologies, have further enhanced the feasibility of producing sustained- or delayed-release nutraceutical formulations at scale. Leading players continue to focus on developing excipients with GRAS status, reproducible composition, and compatibility with both hot and cold manufacturing processes, strengthening the adoption of modified-release systems across the nutraceutical sector. This functionality is expected to maintain a robust growth trajectory due to increasing consumer demand for convenient, effective, and stable nutraceutical products.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region.

The Asia Pacific region is currently the fastest-growing market for nutraceutical excipients, driven by rising health awareness, increasing demand for dietary supplements, and expansion of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturing capacities. Significant developments underscore this growth, including Colorcon's inauguration of a film coating facility in Johor, Malaysia, on July 28, 2025, aimed at supporting advanced excipient and controlled-release formulations for both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications. This facility enhances the company's ability to meet regional demand efficiently, reflecting the broader trend of strategic investments by global excipient manufacturers to strengthen supply chains and introduce innovative technologies in the Asia Pacific. In parallel, IFF showcased its comprehensive excipient portfolio at CPhI China 2023 (June 19–21, 2023), offering polymer-based solutions for controlled release, solubility enhancement, and novel oral dosage formats. These developments highlight Asia Pacific's prominence as a hub for formulation innovation and signal sustained growth opportunities for nutraceutical excipients in the region, supported by cutting-edge manufacturing infrastructure and technology adoption.

The report profiles key players such as International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Ingredion (US), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), Associated British Foods plc (UK), BASF SE (Germany), Roquette Frères (France), MEGGLE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Ashland (US), IMCD (Netherlands), Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. (US), SEPPIC (US), Azelis Group (Luxembourg), and Biogrund GmbH (Germany).

Recent Developments in the Nutraceutical Excipients Industry:

October 2025: Balchem launched its StabiliPro excipient portfolio focused on enhancing probiotic stability in supplements and functional foods. The range helped maintain probiotic viability during processing and storage, minimizing the need for overages. It would align with clean-label expectations and support long-term shelf-life requirements. This launch strengthened Balchem's position in specialized stabilization excipients for nutraceuticals.

May 2024: Roquette introduced LYCAGEL® Flex, a plant-based softgel capsule excipient based on hydroxypropyl pea starch. The system enabled manufacturers to choose tailored plasticizer combinations, improving capsule flexibility, stability, and performance. It also supported cleaner processing with faster degassing and easier equipment cleaning. The innovation expanded Roquette's offerings for vegan and allergen-free nutraceutical capsules.

