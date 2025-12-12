Peanut Allergy Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 12+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Peanut Allergy Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 12+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in Peanut Allergy pipeline landscape. It covers the Peanut Allergy pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Peanut Allergy pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Explore the comprehensive insights by DelveInsight and stay ahead in understanding the Peanut Allergy Treatment Landscape. Click here to read more @ Peanut Allergy Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Peanut Allergy Pipeline Report



On December 05, 2025- DBV Technologies conducted a Phase 3 randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled (DBPC) study of 6-months duration to assess the safety of DBV712 250 mcg in subjects 1 through 3 years of age with peanut allergy. Participants who complete the 6-month DBPC period will be eligible to enter an optional 18-month open-label extension (OLE).

DelveInsight's Peanut Allergy Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 12+ active players working to develop 15+ pipeline therapies for Peanut Allergy treatment.

The leading Peanut Allergy Companies such as Allergy Therapeutics, DBV Technologies, Novartis, Aravax, ALK-Abello, Intrommune Therapeutics, LAPIX Therapeutics and others. Promising Peanut Allergy Pipeline Therapies such as Dupilumab, AR101, CNP-201, Etokimab, HAL-MPE1, ASP0892, INT301, and others.

Discover groundbreaking developments in Peanut Allergy therapies! Gain in-depth knowledge of key clinical trials, emerging drugs, and market opportunities @ Peanut Allergy Clinical Trials Assessment

The Peanut Allergy Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Peanut Allergy Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Peanut Allergy.

Peanut Allergy Overview

Peanut allergy is one of the most common and severe food allergies, particularly in children, and poses a significant public health concern due to its potential to trigger life-threatening anaphylactic reactions. It occurs when the immune system mistakenly identifies peanut proteins as harmful, leading to an exaggerated immune response upon exposure. Even trace amounts of peanuts can provoke symptoms ranging from mild hives and swelling to severe breathing difficulties and cardiovascular complications. The condition often develops early in life and tends to persist into adulthood, necessitating strict dietary avoidance and emergency preparedness, including the use of epinephrine auto-injectors.

Peanut Allergy Emerging Drugs Profile

Remibrutinib: Novartis

Remibrutinib (LOU064), an oral, novel, covalent BTK inhibitor, has shown high selectivity and potency for BTK, which is implicated in CSU. It is an oral BTK inhibitor that blocks the BTK cascade and prevents the release of histamine that causes itchy hives (wheals) and swelling. The high selectivity and tolerability of remibrutinib are likely attributable to its ability to bind to an inactive conformation of BTK. Currently, the drug is being investigated in Phase II Stage of clinical investigation for Peanut Allergy.

VLP Peanut: Allergy Therapeutics

VLP Peanut (Polyvac peanut) vaccine is under development for the prevention of peanut allergy. The vaccine candidate is administered by subcutaneous and intravenous route. It consists of a recombinant peanut allergen coupled with a virus-like particle (VLP) adjuvant. It is developed based on virus-like particles (VLP) technology. VLP Peanut consists of two proteins: a capsid subunit derived from Cucumber mosaic virus engineered with a universal T-cell epitope (CuMVTT ) and a CuMVTT subunit fused with peanut allergen Ara h 2 (CuMVTT -Ara h 2), forming mosaic VLPs. Currently, the drug is being investigated in Phase I Stage of clinical investigation for Peanut Allergy.

INT301: Intrommune Therapeutics

INT301 is the initial product in development by Intrommune specifically designed to help those who suffer from peanut allergy. The product is intended to significantly raise a patient's immune threshold through daily use of OMIT toothpaste beyond what has triggered a potentially dangerous allergic reaction via accidental exposure. This additional protection helps relieve the persistent anxiety of peanut allergic individuals toward accidental exposure. Currently, the drug is being investigated in Phase I Stage of clinical investigation for Peanut Allergy.

Stay informed about the Peanut Allergy pipeline trends! Uncover critical updates on therapeutic innovations and their potential impact on patients and the healthcare industry @ Peanut Allergy Unmet Needs

The Peanut Allergy Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Peanut Allergy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Peanut Allergy Treatment.

Peanut Allergy Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Peanut Allergy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Peanut Allergy market

Peanut Allergy Companies

Allergy Therapeutics, DBV Technologies, Novartis, Aravax, ALK-Abello, Intrommune Therapeutics, LAPIX Therapeutics and others.

Peanut Allergy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Peanut Allergy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Transform your understanding of the Peanut Allergy Pipeline! See the latest progress in drug development and clinical research @ Peanut Allergy Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Peanut Allergy Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Peanut Allergy Companies- Allergy Therapeutics, DBV Technologies, Novartis, Aravax, ALK-Abello, Intrommune Therapeutics, LAPIX Therapeutics and others.

Peanut Allergy Pipeline Therapies- Dupilumab, AR101, CNP-201, Etokimab, HAL-MPE1, ASP0892, INT301, and others.

Peanut Allergy Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Peanut Allergy Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Stay Ahead in Immunological and Autoimmune Disorders Research–Access the Full Peanut Allergy Pipeline Analysis Today! @ Peanut Allergy Drugs and Companies

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryPeanut Allergy: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentPeanut Allergy– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)DBV712: DBV TechnologiesMid Stage Products (Phase II)PVX-108: Aravax Pty LtdEarly Stage Products (Phase I/II)INP20: InnoUp Farma S.L.Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameInactive ProductsPeanut Allergy Key CompaniesPeanut Allergy Key ProductsPeanut Allergy- Unmet NeedsPeanut Allergy- Market Drivers and BarriersPeanut Allergy- Future Perspectives and ConclusionPeanut Allergy Analyst ViewsPeanut Allergy Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.