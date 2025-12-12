Noor Dubai Achieves 156% Growth In Treatment Services And Honours Its Supporting Partners

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 12 December 2025: Noor Dubai Foundation, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, announced that its national programme for the periodic screening and treatment of eye diseases in the United Arab Emirates has achieved a notable 156% increase in treatment cases, equivalent to 554 patients, between 2024 and 2025. The programme also recorded a 47% growth in free screenings and early detection services, with particular attention given to workers' communities.

The Foundation explained that these results were achieved through the expansion of partnerships with relevant entities and by strengthening the role of volunteers, individuals, and organisations. Volunteer contributions increased by 61% compared to last year, aligning with the objectives of the 2025 Year of the Community.

These achievements were highlighted during a ceremony organised by the Foundation to honour its strategic partners and supporters, in the presence of H.E. Dr Alawi AlSheikh-Ali, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority and Chairman of the Foundation's Board of Trustees; H.E. Nasser Al Budoor, Vice-Chairman of the Board; and Dr Manal Taryam, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member.

In his speech, H.E. Dr Alawi AlSheikh-Ali stated that“the accomplishments achieved reflect the commitment of the Foundation's teams and partners towards the community, emphasising the importance of continuing efforts to enhance the programme's impact and serve its beneficiaries.”

Nasser Al Budoor affirmed that Noor Dubai values the support of its partners, considering it a cornerstone of the success of its national programme and the fulfilment of its humanitarian goals.

In further detail, Dr Manal Taryam noted that the Noor Dubai programme delivered over 7,000 free eye screenings during the Year of the Community 2025, provided 1,273 prescription glasses, referred 1,391 beneficiaries for advanced examinations at optical centres, and transferred 392 patients to specialised hospitals for treatment.

The mobile clinic has continued to offer its services since its launch in 2014, benefiting more than 51,000 individuals, with a focus on the most vulnerable groups in society.

Posted on: Friday, December 12, 2025 3:38:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)