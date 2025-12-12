A.M.A Selections Unveils 2026 Portfolio Of Luxury Villa Rentals On The French Riviera

MENAFN - GetNews) Curated collection of villas offers discerning vacationers access to the South of France's most prestigious properties, combining exceptional accommodation with bespoke concierge services.







FRENCH RIVIERA, FRANCE - A.M.A Selections, a premier luxury villa rental specialist, has launched its comprehensive 2026 portfolio of exceptional holiday properties across the French Riviera, offering guests the opportunity to experience "la vie en rose" in one of the world's most celebrated and culturally rich destinations.

The carefully curated collection features an extensive selection of luxury villas throughout the Côte d'Azur, strategically positioned from the glamorous coastal towns of Monaco, Cannes and Saint Tropez to the charming inland villages of Mougins and Valbonne. Each property has been meticulously handpicked to deliver an authentic French Riviera experience, seamlessly combining contemporary luxury with the region's storied cultural heritage and timeless elegance.

A Legacy of Glamour and Sophistication

"For over a century, the French Riviera has been the playground of the rich and famous, attracting aristocracy, artists, writers and celebrities from around the globe," explains the A.M.A Selections team. "Our 2026 portfolio reflects the extraordinary diversity and elegance that makes this region so captivating, from sleek contemporary waterfront villas with direct sea access to magnificent historic Belle Époque estates that embody the sumptuous elegance of old-world French charm."

The French Riviera's transformation into the world's premier luxury destination began in the late 1800s when wealthy northern European aristocrats discovered the region's mild winter climate. However, it wasn't until the 1920s that the Côte d'Azur truly flourished as a summer destination, attracting cultural icons including Ernest Hemingway, Pablo Picasso, and F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald. This golden era established the region's reputation for sophistication, creativity and joie de vivre that continues to this day.

Exceptional Properties for Every Taste

The 2026 portfolio showcases an impressive range of properties featuring world-class amenities including private infinity pools, breathtaking panoramic Mediterranean sea views, expansive outdoor dining terraces perfect for al fresco meals under the Provençal sun, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, tennis courts, hammams, hot tubs, saunas, and beautifully landscaped French gardens designed for relaxation and entertainment.

For families seeking the perfect holiday retreat, A.M.A Selections offers specialist guidance on child-friendly villas featuring secure grounds, shallow pools, play areas and proximity to family- oriented beaches and attractions. The company's intimate knowledge of each property ensures families can select accommodation that perfectly matches their specific requirements.

Whether guests seek a cutting-edge architectural masterpiece perched above the turquoise Mediterranean waters, a traditional Provençal mas nestled amongst olive groves and lavender fields, or a prestigious château with centuries of history, A.M.A Selections' diverse portfolio offers exceptional options for every preference and group size.

Unparalleled Service and Local Expertise

What truly distinguishes A.M.A Selections is the company's commitment to delivering exceptional, personalised service throughout every stage of the guest journey. The dedicated concierge team provides comprehensive support from initial enquiry through to departure, ensuring each stay is tailored to guests' individual requirements and exceeds expectations.

Services include pre-arrival planning and property recommendations, airport transfers, private chef bookings, yacht charter arrangements, restaurant reservations at the region's most sought-after establishments, wine tasting experiences at prestigious estates, guided cultural tours, and 24/7 on- the-ground support throughout guests' stays. Every detail is carefully considered to create seamless, unforgettable experiences.

A Destination Like No Other

The French Riviera's enduring international appeal lies in its perfect synthesis of natural beauty, cultural richness, world-class amenities and Mediterranean lifestyle. The region offers something extraordinary for every visitor, from pristine sandy beaches and exclusive beach clubs to dramatic coastal hiking trails and mountain adventures. The area is home to prestigious events including the world-famous Cannes Film Festival, the Monaco Grand Prix, and countless art exhibitions and cultural celebrations throughout the year.

Gastronomy plays a central role in the French Riviera experience, with numerous Michelin-starred restaurants showcasing both innovative contemporary cuisine and traditional Provençal dishes prepared with exceptional local produce. The region's wine estates offer intimate tastings of renowned rosés and distinctive wines that perfectly complement the Mediterranean climate and lifestyle.

For those seeking entertainment and excitement, the French Riviera delivers in abundance. From the legendary casinos of Monaco and Monte Carlo to vibrant nightlife venues, exclusive yacht clubs, world-class shopping along the Croisette in Cannes, and charming local markets brimming with regional specialities, the region caters to every interest and passion.

Book for 2026

The complete 2026 villa rental portfolio is now available to view on the A.M.A Selections website, with properties available for booking throughout the year. Early reservations are strongly recommended, particularly for peak summer months and major events when the region's most prestigious properties are in highest demand.

A.M.A Selections welcomes enquiries from discerning travellers seeking the ultimate French Riviera villa experience, whether for family holidays, multi-generational gatherings, romantic escapes, milestone celebrations, or corporate retreats.

About A.M.A Selections

A.M.A Selections is a distinguished luxury villa rental company specialising in exceptional properties across the world's most desirable destinations, with particular expertise in the French Riviera region. The company has built its reputation on an unwavering commitment to quality, authenticity and personalised service.

With an intimate understanding of the French Riviera's towns, villages, properties and lifestyle, A.M.A Selections provides guests with exclusive access to hand-selected villas that represent the very best the region has to offer. Every property in the portfolio has been personally inspected and vetted to ensure it meets the company's exacting standards for luxury, comfort, location and character.

Beyond property rental, A.M.A Selections serves as a trusted local partner, offering expert guidance, insider knowledge and comprehensive concierge services that transform ordinary holidays into extraordinary experiences. The company's philosophy centres on creating meaningful connections between guests and the authentic French Riviera.