Experience A Different Kind Of Holiday Season With Winter Bike Rentals On Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island, SC - December 12, 2025 - While much of the country bundles up for winter, Hilton Head Island offers a warm and relaxing escape perfect for holiday travelers. With mild weather, quiet beaches, and miles of scenic trails, the island becomes a haven for those looking to enjoy the season outdoors. Pedals Bike Rentals is encouraging locals and visitors to embrace a new kind of holiday tradition-exploring Hilton Head on two wheels.

A Holiday Getaway That's Active and Relaxing

Whether you're spending the holidays with family or enjoying a couple's retreat, biking offers a fun and refreshing way to enjoy the island's beauty. Pedals Bike Rentals provides everything needed for a stress-free experience, from beach cruisers and tandem bikes to youth bikes and kiddie karts.

Why Winter is Ideal for Biking Hilton Head



Comfortable Weather: December temperatures average in the 60s-ideal for cycling without the summer heat.

Fewer Crowds: Enjoy popular bike paths, beaches, and parks with plenty of room to roam.

Scenic Views: Ride under moss-draped oaks, along marshes, or down quiet residential lanes decorated for the season. Holiday-Friendly Fun: Biking is a great way to stay active between festive meals.

Bikes for Everyone-Delivered to Your Door

Pedals offers free delivery and pickup across Hilton Head Island from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily. Rentals include a bike lock and basket (one per two bikes), and options include:



Unisex Beach Cruisers

Tandem Bikes

Electric Bikes

Youth Bikes Kiddie Karts & Alley Cats

Whether you're riding solo, as a couple, or with the entire family, Pedals has the right setup for a safe and comfortable ride.

Plan a Holiday You'll Remember

This December, skip the snow boots and experience a warm, coastal holiday season on Hilton Head Island. Visit to reserve your bikes, view rental options, and start planning your outdoor adventure.

About Pedals Bike Rentals

Pedals Bike Rentals, a family-owned business since 1981, offers a comprehensive selection of retail and rental bicycles on Hilton Head Island. They provide customized vacation rentals, including beach cruisers, kiddie karts, and tandem bikes, with daily delivery and pick-up services. Additionally, Pedals offers bike repair services for issues like blown tires, rusty chains, broken spokes, and tune-ups, so you can keep your bike running smoothly.