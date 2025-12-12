Reliable, Hygienic, And Cost-Effective: Disposable Kidney Trays For Modern Healthcare Needs

In every medical setting, from hospitals and clinics to dental practices, efficient patient care relies on the availability of practical, hygienic, and reliable medical consumables. The Disposable Kidney Tray is a staple of healthcare facilities, offering a convenient solution for the collection, transportation, and disposal of medical waste or instruments.

Product Specifications

Material: Durable plastic

Color: Blue

Capacity: 500ml with graduated markings for accurate measurements

Sterility: Non-sterile for single-use applications

Packaging: 400 pcs per carton (44×21.5×31cm, G.W. 8.3kg)

Why Choose Disposable Kidney Trays?

Hygiene & Infection Control – Single-use trays minimize the risk of cross-contamination, ensuring compliance with healthcare safety standards.

Lightweight & Easy to Handle – Ergonomic design allows for comfortable use during procedures.

Bulk Packaging for Cost Efficiency – Large-volume supply reduces procurement frequency and overall costs.

Versatile Applications – Ideal for holding surgical instruments, collecting fluids, or organizing small medical items during patient care.

Supporting Healthcare Professionals

Medical staff benefit from reliable consumables that simplify workflows. The 500ml Disposable Kidney Tray meets these needs with precision, durability, and ease of disposal.

Eco-Friendly Considerations

While made from plastic for durability and hygiene, these trays can be incorporated into waste management programs to minimize environmental impact.

Conclusion

Whether in a busy hospital ward, a dental operatory, or a surgical theatre, the Disposable Kidney Tray remains a simple yet essential tool that supports effective patient care and infection prevention.





