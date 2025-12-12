Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Revolutionizing Dental Education: The JPS-FT-III Dental Simulator Brings Realism And Efficiency To Pre-Clinical Training


2025-12-12 07:12:15
(MENAFN- GetNews) Introduction:

The field of dental education is evolving rapidly, and simulation-based learning has become an essential part of preparing future dental professionals. The JPS-FT-III Dental Simulator is designed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and hands-on clinical experience, offering state-of-the-art features that replicate the real dental environment.

Meeting the Needs of Modern Dental Training

The JPS-FT-III is more than just a training chair – it's a complete simulation station that mimics the setup, ergonomics, and operational flow of an actual dental clinic. This ensures students can transition seamlessly into real patient care after completing their pre-clinical education.

Key Features & Benefits

Advanced II Phantom Head with Shoulder – Provides realistic head positioning and patient simulation.

LED Operating Lamp with Sensor Function – Ensures optimal lighting without manual adjustments.

Large Instrument Tray with Control Panel – Allows easy access to essential tools during practice.

Rotatable Assistant Rack – Supports efficient four hands dentistry, enabling teamwork between operator and assistant.

High-Speed & Low-Speed Handpiece Tubing – Gives trainees the flexibility to practice a variety of procedures.

Auto-Reset Function – Maintains workspace cleanliness and organization automatically.

Independent Suction System & Quick Waste Disposal – Simplifies maintenance while promoting infection control.

Enhancing the Learning Experience

Simulation training with the JPS-FT-III allows dental students to:

Practice without risk to real patients

Build hand–eye coordination and procedural accuracy

Gain confidence in instrument handling and ergonomic posture

Adapt to the workflow of modern dental clinics

A Tool for Dental Schools and Training Centers Worldwide

Globally, dental education programs are under pressure to improve learning outcomes while ensuring patient safety. The JPS-FT-III meets these needs by offering a versatile, easy-to-use, and realistic simulation experience.

Conclusion

As dental education continues to embrace simulation, tools like the JPS-FT-III Dental Simulator will remain essential in preparing the next generation of dental professionals. With its advanced features, ergonomic design, and focus on cleanliness and efficiency, it sets a new standard in dental training technology.

MENAFN12122025003238003268ID1110474393



GetNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search