Yag:Ce Is Coated With Aluminum Film Industry Trends And Best Practices

Coating YAG:CE with aluminum film can be used for a variety of purposes:

Reflectivity: Aluminum coatings can enhance the reflectivity of YAG:CE crystals, potentially increasing their efficiency as scintillator or laser media.











Protection: The aluminum film acts as a barrier against environmental factors such as moisture or oxidation, protecting the YAG:CE crystal.

Conductivity: Aluminum coatings can also provide conductivity to the crystal if required for a specific application.







These are just some of the potential capabilities of coating YAG:CE with aluminum films; actual capabilities will depend on the specific requirements and design of the application.