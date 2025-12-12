Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Yag:Ce Is Coated With Aluminum Film Industry Trends And Best Practices


2025-12-12 07:12:11
(MENAFN- GetNews) Coating YAG:CE with aluminum film can be used for a variety of purposes:

Reflectivity: Aluminum coatings can enhance the reflectivity of YAG:CE crystals, potentially increasing their efficiency as scintillator or laser media.





Protection: The aluminum film acts as a barrier against environmental factors such as moisture or oxidation, protecting the YAG:CE crystal.

Conductivity: Aluminum coatings can also provide conductivity to the crystal if required for a specific application.



These are just some of the potential capabilities of coating YAG:CE with aluminum films; actual capabilities will depend on the specific requirements and design of the application.

MENAFN12122025003238003268ID1110474389



GetNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search