Olympic Champion Huang Yaqiong Holds Grand Wedding In Quzhou, Showcasing“Southern Confucian Wedding · Song-Style Ceremony” To Celebrate Chinese Romance

On December 6, amid the ancient charm of Quzhou in Zhejiang Province, a traditional wedding ceremony blending a thousand years of Song Dynasty elegance with modern warmth was gracefully presented. Olympic badminton champion Huang Yaqiong and her teammate Liu Yuchen joined hands to perform the“Southern Confucian Wedding · Song-Style Ceremony,” paying solemn and heartfelt tribute to China's rich heritage of rites and music.

The ceremony, themed“Confucian-Style Song Dynasty Wedding,” invited the couple to don Song-style wedding attire and make ancient-style vows, capturing the beauty of traditional Chinese romance against the historic backdrop of Quzhou's old city. When the glory of modern Olympic champions meets the refined charm of Song culture, and when the fabric of an ancient city is infused with traditional ritual, a romance rooted deep in cultural history naturally unfolds.

The story centers on a figure who journeyed from the banks of the Qu River onto the world stage-Huang Yaqiong, gold medalist in mixed doubles badminton at the Paris Olympics and a daughter of Quzhou. She returned to her hometown with her former teammate Liu Yuchen to become the contemporary interpreters of the“Southern Confucian Wedding · Song-Style Ceremony.” Standing hand in hand before the quiet, iconic red house across the Qu River, their Olympic glory merged with millennia-old traditions. This was not only a wedding, but also a homecoming of the heart and a continuation of cultural heritage.

As a daughter of Quzhou, Huang Yaqiong used this ceremony to look back fondly on her roots. As newlyweds, she and Liu Yuchen also extended a heartfelt invitation to lovers everywhere: come to Quzhou's ancient city and experience a romance deeply rooted in Chinese culture-where mountains and rivers bear witness, rites and music form the bond, and a thousand years of heritage stand guard over promises of lifelong devotion.