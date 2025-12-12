Smart Lighting: Canal Lights, Intelligent Brilliance

MENAFN - GetNews) Hello everyone! I'm Omar, from French. I'm the treasure explorer for this episode of Treasure GOODS. Smart lighting is one of Yangzhou's most prestigious industries.

After more than 40 years of accumulation, the city now has over 1,000 street light enterprises, with an annual output value of nearly 30 billion yuan. Nearly 70% of China's light poles and 40% of outdoor lighting fixtures are made here.

This is the treasure gathering place-Gaoyou High-tech Zone, the "China Road Lighting Manufacturing Base"!

Kaiyuan Lighting Group is an outdoor lighting manufacturer. We have an 18-year history. It's safe to say that "Yangzhou Lighting" shines across the globe!

Look, this is where light poles are born materials go into the machines and come out as parts in all kinds of shapes. First, the steel is rolled into pole sections, then our automatic welding robots (machines) take over. After that, the poles go through hot-dip galvanizing and powder coating. And just like that, a brand-new light pole is born.

Friends, here's a hidden surprise! Gaoyou not only produces street lights but is also one of China's production bases for traffic safety facilities.

This traffic light is manufactured by Jiangsu Howell. There are SMD type and through-hole type, and now customized integrated signal lights are also available.

As an enterprise rooted in Gaoyou, Yangzhou, we've long had a full industrial chain in place. From upstream LED chip R&D, to midstream production and manufacturing, and downstream installation and after-sales-everything can be handled locally in Gaoyou.

Smart cities are the big trend now. The smart lighting network market has the potential to grow tenfold. In the future, we'll bring the "Yangzhou Light" to more countries worldwide!

Treasure Goods, Yangzhou Smart Lighting!