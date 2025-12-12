Art Knows No Borders: International Students Immerse In Traditional Chinese Opera In Anhui

MENAFN - GetNews) A group of international students from Anhui Agricultural University attended a captivating performance of the Kunqu opera "Reunion: The Peony Pavilion" at the Hefei Grand Theater on, according to a press release issued by The China Center for International Communication Development (CCICD) here on Monday.







For many, it was their first encounter with Chinese opera, embracing a unique opportunity to experience the beauty of traditional Chinese culture, CCICD said.

"This is my first time watching a traditional Chinese drama, and it's a wonderful chance to learn about Chinese culture," said Choukra, an exchange student from Algeria.

The event was among a grand opera series named as“Operas in Anhui, Shining Hefei”. The series, officially commenced in Hefei, capital city of Chinese eastern province Anhui, is a grand celebration to mark the 235th anniversary of the historic "Hui Troupes Entering Beijing", which was widely regarded as the origin event of Peking Opera, the press release added.

The actors' movements were so graceful, full of rich Chinese artistic charm. Even though it was my first time watching, I truly enjoyed it," said Lin Xinyue, a student from Thailand.

While some found the language challenging, the universal appeal of the art shone through. "Although I couldn't understand every word, I could still feel the charm of traditional Chinese culture," remarked Suze, a Yemeni student.

"The actors' singing and makeup were amazing. I really loved this performance-it was truly enjoyable," said Rodina, another Algerian student.

The event highlights how traditional Chinese performing arts continue to bridge cultures and connect with global audiences, CCICD said in the press release.