“The Practice Of Immortality” Honored With The Esteemed Literary Titan Gold Book Award

The acclaimed national bestseller The Practice of Immortality by modern monk and global wellness expert Ishan Shivanand has been awarded the esteemed Literary Titan Gold Book Award, recognizing its powerful blend of memoir, yogic philosophy, and evidence-based mental health practices that continue to inspire readers worldwide.

Rooted in the author's extraordinary journey from a Black Mountain Aravalli monastery to teaching across continents, The Practice of Immortality invites readers to explore their own limitless potential. Drawing from twenty-one generations of ancient yogic lineage, Shivanand shares the origins of the Yoga of Immortals (YOI) protocol, a structured series of breathwork, meditation, and cognitive practices designed to reduce stress, anxiety, depression, and insomnia while supporting holistic well-being. What began as a compassionate response during the global pandemic evolved into IRB-approved, double-blind clinical studies that showed up to 82% reductions in insomnia symptoms and significant improvements in overall mental health within weeks.

Literary Titan praises Shivanand's storytelling as heartfelt, grounded, and intentionally reflective. The reviewer highlights the book's unique balance between vivid scenes of monastic life, ancient teachings, and modern scientific relevance. The narrative's rhythm is described as steady and meditative, offering readers both profound insights and practical tools for transformation. The book emphasizes that immortality, in the yogic sense, is not about living forever but about awakening to the timeless, unchanging awareness within each of us. By shifting our relationship with time and returning to the present moment, Shivanand argues that anyone can uncover resilience, clarity, and inner peace.

In an interview, Shivanand shares that the book holds deep personal significance because it offers the same resilience-building practices that shaped his life. He hopes readers will recognize that within every challenge lies a hidden diamond waiting to be revealed. Through stories, reflection, and accessible practices, The Practice of Immortality serves as both a guide and a companion for individuals seeking meaning, healing, and inner stability.

About the Author

Ishan Shivanand is a modern monk and globally recognized expert on yogic practices and mental health research. Raised in an Indian monastery, he trained extensively in ancient meditative and healing traditions before developing the Yoga of Immortals (YOI), an innovative, research-backed program that integrates yogic wisdom with contemporary scientific validation. His teachings have reached millions worldwide, from CEOs to veterans, offering practical tools for emotional resilience, inner stability, and optimal well-being. Shivanand continues to teach, conduct research, and inspire global audiences to unlock their highest potential through conscious living.