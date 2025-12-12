MENAFN - GetNews) New book by Kent Kaufman gives leaders a plain-English roadmap to using AI responsibly-and well







San Francisco, CA - December 12, 2025 - Author and strategist Kent Kaufman announces the release of AI L4IR: Leadership and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, a clear, accessible guide that explains what today's AI is, where it's being used, and how thoughtful leadership can steer it toward positive outcomes. Written for executives, students, policy makers, technologists-and any curious reader, AI L4IR cuts through hype to show how data, models, and ethics fit together in the real world.

“Most of what people fear about AI comes from mixing up science fiction with the systems we have today,” says Kaufman.“This book separates narrow AI-which powers search, recommendations, and chat tools-from the still-theoretical idea of general AI, then offers a practical playbook for leaders: what to adopt, what to watch, and what to avoid.”

Drawing on historical context from earlier industrial revolutions and case studies from business, education, healthcare, and government, AI L4IR balances optimism with realism. Kaufman explains foundational concepts (neural networks, generative models, multimodal systems that combine text, images, audio, and video) in plain language, grounding each idea in examples non-experts can use.

What readers will learn

How AI works (in human terms): data quality, pattern recognition, and why models are only as good as their inputs.

Where AI delivers value now: operations, customer experience, content, analytics-and where it doesn't.

Ethics and governance that matter, privacy, bias, job displacement, and transparency, with clear leadership guardrails.

A leader's playbook: specific steps to pilot responsibly-choose use cases, set policies, measure impact, and build trust.

What's next: quantum computing and superintelligence scenarios-how they could reshape capabilities, what stays the same, and how visionary leaders prepare now for the next leap.

“Kent strikes that rare balance between visionary and practical,” says [Endorser/Title, if available].“He makes tough ideas simple without dumbing them down, and his leadership framework is something teams can apply immediately.”

Inside the book

A concise history of“thinking machines,” from early automatons to modern AI.

Today's AI landscape: narrow vs. general AI, generative models, and the rise of multimodal tools.

Sector case studies with lessons learned and measurable outcomes.

Ethics at the core: how to reduce harm and increase benefit with smart policies.

Action checklists for executives, educators, and public leaders.

“Technology isn't inherently good or bad,” Kaufman adds.“Leadership determines the outcomes. We can realize AI's benefits-productivity, creativity, better services-while protecting people from the downsides.”

About the Author

Kent Kaufman is a technology strategist and educator who helps organizations adopt AI responsibly. His work focuses on practical innovation, clear communication, and governance that balances progress with protection. He speaks regularly to business, education, and policy audiences.

