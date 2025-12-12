Carlantic Voted #1 Best Used Car Dealership In Newfoundland By Tidewater News

MENAFN - GetNews)



Best Used Car Dealership in NewfoundlandTidewater News has officially named Carlantic the #1 Best Used Car Dealership in Newfoundland, recognizing the company's unwavering commitment to quality, trust, and customer satisfaction.

Known across the province for their transparent pricing, wide vehicle selection, and customer-first approach, Carlantic's Newfoundland location has become a go-to destination for drivers looking for reliable and affordable pre-owned vehicles.

“We're honoured to be named the best used car dealership in Newfoundland,” said a spokesperson at Carlantic.“This recognition means a great deal to our team, and it's a reflection of the trust our customers place in us every day.”

A Trusted Dealership Serving All of Newfoundland

With a growing footprint across Atlantic Canada, Carlantic's Newfoundland dealership has earned a reputation for delivering top-quality used cars, trucks, and SUVs with unmatched service. Their local team understands the unique needs of drivers in Newfoundland and Labrador-from winter-ready vehicles to fuel-efficient city cars.

Located online at , Carlantic makes it easy for customers to browse inventory, apply for financing, and even get trade-in estimates from the comfort of home.

Why Carlantic Was Voted #1 by Tidewater News

According to Tidewater News editors and readers, Carlantic stands out for:



A wide range of certified pre-owned vehicles

Transparent, no-hassle pricing and financing

Exceptional customer reviews and satisfaction scores

Local expertise and a community-driven approach Friendly, knowledgeable staff who prioritize the customer's needs

Vehicles for Every Budget and Lifestyle

Carlantic's Newfoundland inventory includes popular and dependable models from brands like:



Toyota, Honda, Hyundai

Ford, Chevrolet, GMC Nissan, Mazda, Subaru

Whether you're looking for a commuter car, a family SUV, or a rugged truck, Carlantic offers affordable used cars in Newfoundland to meet your needs-backed by thorough inspections and flexible financing options.

More Than a Dealership-A Local Partner

Carlantic is more than just a car dealership-it's a partner in the community. Their team takes pride in building long-term relationships with customers, helping them through every step of the buying process, and offering ongoing support long after the sale.

From first-time buyers to seasoned drivers, Carlantic's focus remains the same: helping you find the right vehicle, at the right price, from a team you can trust.

Looking Ahead

Carlantic is proud of this recognition and remains committed to delivering excellence to drivers throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.

“This award from Tidewater News motivates us to keep raising the bar,” added the spokesperson.“We look forward to helping even more customers find their next vehicle-and making the experience easy, honest, and enjoyable.”

About Carlantic

Carlantic is a customer-first used car dealership group serving Atlantic Canada. Known for reliable vehicles, competitive pricing, and exceptional service, Carlantic helps drivers across Newfoundland and Nova Scotia shop with confidence.

