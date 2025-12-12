“The Kirkwood Killer” By Justin Foster Unleashes A Relentless New Horror-Crime Novel

A peaceful golf course becomes the backdrop for unimaginable violence in The Kirkwood Killer, the new horror-crime novel from author Justin Foster. Intended for readers 18 and older, the book delivers a fast-paced, brutal story of family betrayal, rage, and a killer who cannot be contained.

Brandon has never belonged anywhere. Overshadowed by his brother, rejected by his mother, and expelled from the military, his life has been shaped by resentment and isolation. One irreversible decision changes everything. After murdering his brother, Brandon is sentenced to prison. Despite their fractured relationship and his guilt, his mother dedicates herself to securing his release.

When Brandon is freed, he comes to live with her in a quiet home overlooking the Kirkwood Golf Course. What should be a second chance quickly devolves into a nightmare. The rolling hills and manicured greens become a hunting ground as Brandon reveals himself to be a remorseless predator. As bodies begin to pile up, the community remains largely unaware of the monster in their midst. Even his mother fails to recognize the danger until it is far too late.

Soon, a serial killer is unleashed on a violent rampage fueled by anger, betrayal, and a complete lack of remorse. With no clear end to the bloodshed, The Kirkwood Killer propels readers toward a gripping conclusion that forces one final question. Will it end in justice or death?

The novel has already drawn critical attention. Literary Titan calls The Kirkwood Killer“a brutal, fast-moving horror-crime novel” and describes it as“a grisly, relentless ride” that commits fully to its own chaos. Praised for its raw energy, shocking violence, and unapologetic villain, the book is recommended for fans of slasher stories, extreme horror, and gritty crime thrillers.

The Kirkwood Killer by Justin Foster is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Horror and crime-thriller fans are invited to pick up their copy today and experience a story that refuses to look away from the darkness.

Read it now and step into the nightmare. The Kirkwood Killer is available to read for free on Amazon through the official preview. Click here to experience the opening chapters, meet Brandon, and see how a quiet golf course turns into a killing ground.

About the Author

Justin Foster is an American author from the small town of Red Banks, Mississippi. After overcoming Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Foster channeled his resilience and passion into writing, focusing much of his creative energy on dark, uncompromising stories that explore violence, trauma, and human cruelty without apology. His work is marked by a bold, unfiltered voice and a commitment to telling stories that push boundaries. The Kirkwood Killer is a testament to his determination, both as a survivor and as a storyteller.