Wolfjaw Lodge Announces Completion Of Renovation And Brand Refresh At The Base Of Whiteface Mountain

The renovation includes upgraded guest rooms incorporating modern design elements influenced by regional landscapes, along with improvements to shared spaces intended to support travelers exploring the Whiteface Mountain region. The lodge's refreshed brand emphasizes a connection to nature and the long-standing traditions of the Adirondacks, presenting a contemporary interpretation of destination-focused mountain lodging.

“We approached this project with a commitment to preserving the character of the lodge while improving comfort, practicality, and overall guest experience,” said Yuri Bouharevich, the CEO and Founder of White Rainbow Hospitality Group.“The updates reflect the evolving expectations of travelers seeking thoughtful, small-scale accommodations in one of the Northeast's most recognized outdoor destinations.”

The reopening follows sustained interest in the Adirondacks as a year-round travel region, driven by skiing, hiking, and recreation in and around Whiteface Mountain. Wolfjaw Lodge's repositioning is intended to align with broader preferences for boutique lodging and design-forward accommodations.

The lodge has also updated its digital booking and information channels, providing streamlined access for guests planning trips to Wilmington, Lake Placid, and the wider Adirondack region. Prospective visitors may now review the refreshed spaces, explore local area details, and check availability directly through the Wolfjaw Lodge website.

About Wolfjaw Lodge

Wolfjaw Lodge is a boutique mountain hotel located in Wilmington, New York, at the base of Whiteface Mountain and near Lake Placid. As part of White Rainbow Hotels, the lodge focuses on providing a nature-oriented hospitality experience inspired by the culture and landscape of the Adirondacks. More information is available at .