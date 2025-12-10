Qatar Pledges $1 Million To Support UN Central Emergency Response Fund For 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York, USA: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani participated in the High-level Pledging Event on the Central Emergency Response Fund 2026, held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, in the presence of HE UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher.

In a statement during the event, HE Sheikha Alya announced that the State of Qatar, based on its firm belief in the vital role played by the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) in responding to urgent humanitarian needs and its longstanding partnership with the United Nations, is pleased to pledge $1 million to support CERF for 2026.

Her Excellency expressed Qatar's deep appreciation for the Fund's pivotal role, noting that it has demonstrated a unique capacity to deliver rapid, life-saving assistance in the most urgent and complex humanitarian situations. She highlighted that CERF has provided food, shelter, medical care, and essential services at critical moments when swift response has meant the difference between life and death.

Qatar's Permanent Representative also underscored the Fund's sustained role in responding to emergencies in conflict zones and in addressing climate-related disasters, stressing its continued importance and indispensable value to the international community.

Her Excellency further noted that the State of Qatar was among the first contributors to CERF following its establishment in 2006, with its total contributions exceeding $21 million between 2006 and 2025.

She concluded by affirming the State of Qatar's unwavering support for the Fund and its firm commitment to remaining a reliable and constructive partner of the United Nations. She stressed the importance of ensuring the timely and effective delivery of humanitarian assistance to all those affected and the need to strengthen cooperation among all stakeholders in humanitarian crises resulting from armed conflicts or natural disasters. She also highlighted the essential role of humanitarian diplomacy in promoting dialogue and facilitating access to those in need.