Ukraine's Real GDP Growth Accelerates Ministry Of Economy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture reported the figures.

“The Ukrainian economy continues to grow despite disruptions in energy supply caused by large-scale attacks on critical infrastructure. Businesses are adapting to challenging conditions. At the same time, Ukraine demonstrates more dynamic growth than Russia. The aggressor state recorded 1.6% real GDP growth in October, while Ukraine posted 2.3% in October and 5.3% in November,” said Oleksii Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

The ministry noted that economic growth is supported by business recovery and development programs financed through international assistance, aimed at boosting domestic production.

Budgetary funding also remains an important factor, particularly for reconstruction and repair of damaged critical infrastructure, housing construction under the eVidnovlennia and eOselia programs, as well as procurement of domestic products for the defense industry sector.

Positive changes are also observed in the production structure. Activities with higher added value are expanding. The share of machine-building in industrial output rose to 9%, compared with 5.7% in 2021. Capacity utilization is increasing in the pharmaceutical industry, woodworking, furniture production, food processing, and textiles.

According to the State Statistics Service, in the third quarter of 2025, real GDP grew by 2.1% year-on-year, exceeding the Ministry of Economy's earlier estimate. As a result, real GDP growth for the first nine months of the year amounted to 1.3%.

Earlier, preliminary estimates from the State Statistics Service indicated that Ukraine's real GDP in the third quarter of 2025 rose by 0.8% compared with the second quarter.

The draft state budget for 2026, based on macroeconomic forecasts, projects real GDP growth of 2.4%.

Photo credit: Unsplash